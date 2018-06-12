Fletcher had his contract selected by the Angels on Tuesday.

Fletcher -- who is slashing .350/.394/.559 with Triple-A Salt Lake this season -- will join the Angels on Tuesday with fellow infielders Andrelton Simmons (ankle) and Jefry Marte (wrist) both sidelined with injuries. The 24-year-old will likely operate in a reserve capacity with the big-league club.

