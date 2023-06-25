Fletcher went 4-for-6 with a home run and five RBI in Saturday's 25-1 win over the Rockies.

Fletcher hit just .125 over his first eight games this season before he was sent to Triple-A Salt Lake. He tripled his season hit total with Saturday's massive game, though it comes with a big Coors Field caveat. He's also up to six RBI through 22 plate appearances. The Angels have added Eduardo Escobar and Mike Moustakas in trades over the last two days, so Fletcher is unlikely to be more than a light-hitting and versatile infield depth option during this stint in the majors. His best path to playing time is at shortstop while Zach Neto (oblique) is on the injured list.