Fletcher (hip) isn't traveling with the Angels on their current road trip and does not currently have a timetable for a return, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

According to head athletic trainer Mike Frostad, Fletcher has remained in Anaheim to receive treatment on the left hip that first began to bother him near the end of spring training. The infielder was placed on the injured list April 12 and is eligible to return April 22, but it's unclear if he'll be healthy enough to play by that date. Fletcher went 1-for-13 over five games prior to the trip to the IL.