Fletcher (hip) joined the Angels on Wednesday to be evaluated and won't be activated from the injured list in the immediate future, as manager Joe Maddon indicated the infielder may not be running at 100 percent, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old has played in four games at Triple-A Salt Lake since beginning his rehab assignment late last week, but he's apparently still having some issues with his hip. Maddon said Fletcher hasn't suffered a setback, but the ongoing problems could delay his return from the injured list.