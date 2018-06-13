Angels' Garrett Richards: Likely dealing with hamstring issue
Richards likely suffered a hamstring injury during Wednesday's start, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.
Any sort of non-throwing arm injury is a sigh of relief for an Angels starter right now, though the team has yet to confirm this information or describe the severity of Richards' injury. The 30-year-old was taken out of Wednesday's outing at the end of the second inning after giving up two earned runs on four hits. Look for the club to provide more information in the near future.
