Angels' Grayson Rodriguez: Tagged for two homers

Rodriguez allowed five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over four innings in a no-decision Friday versus the Giants.

Rodriguez fell short of the five-inning mark for the second start in a row and the fifth time in nine outings this season. Rafael Devers hit a two-run home run in the first inning and Casey Schmitt added a three-run blast in the third to account for all of the runs on Rodriguez's line. The struggling starter is now at an 8.54 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 30:19 K:BB through 39 innings this season, though he has battled shoulder and back injuries. His next start is projected to be at home against the Astros.