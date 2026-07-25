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Angels' Grayson Rodriguez: Tagged for two homers

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Rodriguez allowed five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over four innings in a no-decision Friday versus the Giants.

Rodriguez fell short of the five-inning mark for the second start in a row and the fifth time in nine outings this season. Rafael Devers hit a two-run home run in the first inning and Casey Schmitt added a three-run blast in the third to account for all of the runs on Rodriguez's line. The struggling starter is now at an 8.54 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 30:19 K:BB through 39 innings this season, though he has battled shoulder and back injuries. His next start is projected to be at home against the Astros.

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