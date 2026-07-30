Angels' Grayson Rodriguez: Takes no-decision Wednesday

Rodriguez allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings in a no-decision versus the Astros on Wednesday.

Rodriguez put together his best outing of the month, but he still allowed multiple home runs, giving up solo shots to Yainer Diaz and Jeremy Pena. He left in line for the win, but the Angels' bullpen failed to protect the lead. Rodriguez remains an inconsistent performer this year -- he's allowed three runs or less in just five of his 10 starts. Overall, he has a 7.98 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 36:21 K:BB as well as nine homers allowed through 44 innings this season. He's projected to get a look at his former team, the Orioles, in a road start next week.