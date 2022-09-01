Herget walked two and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Yankees.

Herget has picked up saves in each of his last three appearances, which makes him look like a slight favorite for closing duties in the Angels' committee. He made it interesting Wednesday with walks to Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton before retiring the next three batters in order. Herget ends August having allowing just one run in 17 innings with an 18:6 K:BB. He's been effective with a 2.70 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 52:12 K:BB through 53.1 innings overall, adding five saves, three holds, a blown save and a 2-1 record through 36 appearances.