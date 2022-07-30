Adell (arm) went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Rangers.

Adell missed two games with a bruised arm, though he appeared as a pinch hitter Thursday. The double was his first extra-base hit in his current stint on the big-league roster, which began July 13. The 23-year-old outfielder has a .235/.283/.361 slash line with three home runs, three stolen bases, 13 RBI and six runs scored in 36 contests, so he'll likely continue to compete with Taylor Ward and Brandon Marsh for starts in the Angels' outfield sans Mike Trout (ribs).