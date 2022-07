Adell is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

After moving past an arm issue that kept him out for two games earlier in the week, Adell returned to the starting nine Friday and Saturday and went a combined 1-for-6 with a double and two walks. Adell doesn't appear to have suffered any sort of setback since rejoining the lineup, but he'll hit the bench Sunday nonetheless while Dillon Thomas gets a look in the corner outfield.