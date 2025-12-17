Angels' Jordan Romano: Lands with Halos
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Romano (finger) signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Angels on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Once viewed as a dominant closer, Romano has struggled mightily over the past two seasons, posting a 7.83 ERA and 1.46 WHIP across 56.1 regular-season innings between the Blue Jays and Phillies. The Angels will now take a chance on the 32-year-old righty with hopes that he can return to his previous form, but he'll likely be limited to middle-relief work until he can display some consistency on the mound.
