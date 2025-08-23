default-cbs-image
Soriano (personal) was moved from the paternity list to the restricted list Saturday.

Per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register, Soriano traveled back to the Dominican Republic for the birth of his child and required four days off -- one more than the maximum allowed on the paternity list. The expectation is that Soriano will join the team Sunday and make his scheduled start Monday at Texas.

