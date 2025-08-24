Angels' Jose Soriano: Returns from restricted list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Angels reinstated Soriano (personal) from the paternity list Sunday.
After being placed on paternity list Wednesday, Soriano wasn't ready to rejoin the Angels upon spending the maximum three days away from the team, so the club shifted him to the restricted list Saturday in a procedural move. He's now been formally added back to the 26-man active roster and is slated to make his next start during Monday's series opener in Texas versus the Rangers.
