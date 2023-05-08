The Angels placed Suarez on the 15-day injured list Monday with a left shoulder strain, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Suarez felt soreness in his left shoulder during the second inning of Sunday's start against the Rangers, and the results of an MRI were concerning enough for the left-hander to be placed on the IL. He'll miss at least two weeks of action, with the Angels calling up Cesar Valdez from Triple-A Salt Lake to take Suarez's place on the roster. Chase Silseth, who threw 3.1 innings out of the bullpen Sunday, could end up taking Suarez's spot in the rotation if the Angels opt to keep a six-man staff intact.