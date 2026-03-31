Braves' Jose Suarez: Tapped to start Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suarez will start Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Suarez will see his first action of the 2026 season Tuesday, and depending on how the outing goes, he could remain in the rotation as Atlanta's fifth starter until Spencer Strider (oblique) returns from the injured list. Suarez made one start a season ago with Atlanta and allowed two runs over seven innings and struck out nine in a victory over the Nationals.
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