Suarez allowed one run on two hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates. He struck out six.

The 28-year-old southpaw has had a solid spring, posting a 3.38 ERA and 14:8 K:BB over 16 innings, and he built up to 75 pitches (44 strikes) during Friday's start. With Martin Perez having fallen short of a bid for a spot on the Opening Day roster, Suarez and prospect Didier Fuentes are set to begin the season in the bullpen as long-relief options, although one or both of them could be called upon for spot starts as Atlanta begins its schedule with 13 games in 13 days.