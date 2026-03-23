Atlanta is expected to turn to Suarez as its fifth starter to begin the season after manager Walt Weiss said Monday that Spencer Strider (oblique) will be placed on the injured list, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Non-roster invitee Martin Perez is also a candidate to fill the open spot in the rotation, but Suarez looks primed to get the first chance to replace Strider since he's already on the 40-man roster and was built up as a starter during spring training. Before Strider suffered the oblique injury, Suarez had secured a long-relief spot in the Atlanta bullpen after logging a 3.38 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 14:8 K:BB in 16 innings over five Grapefruit League outings. Assuming he's indeed called upon to fill in for Strider when a fifth starter is first needed, Suarez would line up to make his Atlanta debut March 31 versus the Athletics at Truist Park.