Angels' Jose Suarez: Throws five scoreless in 2019 debut
Suarez (shoulder) allowed two hits and one walk while striking out four over five scoreless innings in his return to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.
A sore shoulder put Suarez on the 7-day IL to begin the season, but he showed no ill effects Sunday, throwing 78 pitches and allowing just a pair of singles. Suarez struggled during his time with Salt Lake last year, posting a 4.48 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 17 starts, but it's important to keep in mind that he was only 20 years old at the time. If he continues to show improvement at the Triple-A level, Suarez could get a look in the big-league rotation sometime this summer.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Looking to trade for high-end pitching? Scott White's Trade Chart shows it's something to cherish...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
You don't need to rush out to add Mike Fiers, but you might start getting worried about the...
-
MVP, bust for all 30 teams
Want a lay of the land as we near the quarter-way point in the season? Scott White goes team...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, top picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners/losers
Nick Senzel hit a pair of homers on Monday, and looks like he may be a star in the making.
-
Top 30 IL stashes; Ohtani's return
Your ability to stash Shohei Ohtani in an IL spot is quickly coming to an end, but as Scott...