Suarez (shoulder) allowed two hits and one walk while striking out four over five scoreless innings in his return to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

A sore shoulder put Suarez on the 7-day IL to begin the season, but he showed no ill effects Sunday, throwing 78 pitches and allowing just a pair of singles. Suarez struggled during his time with Salt Lake last year, posting a 4.48 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 17 starts, but it's important to keep in mind that he was only 20 years old at the time. If he continues to show improvement at the Triple-A level, Suarez could get a look in the big-league rotation sometime this summer.