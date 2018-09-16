Angels' Justin Upton: Goes deep twice

Upton went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs Saturday against the Mariners.

Upton took Erasmo Ramirez deep in the fourth inning and followed that up with another shot in the ninth against Edwin Diaz. The multi-homer game brought his season total to 29, and all but ensures that he will reach the 30 home run plateau for the third consecutive season.

