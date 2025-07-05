Angels' Kyle Hendricks: Allows three in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hendricks took a no-decision after throwing 5.1 innings, allowing three runs on four hits with no walks while striking out two, during Friday's 4-3 loss to the Angels.
Hendricks has continued to be a consistent innings-eater for the Angels this season. Since the calendar turned to May, the 35-year-old has worked through at least five innings and hasn't allowed more than four earned runs in any start, a streak that spans now 12 starts. What is encouraging is the right-hander did keep the ball in the ballpark, only the fifth time he hasn't allowed a home run in 17 appearances, but he has yet to go back-to-back starts without giving one up. That might not bode too well for his next scheduled start, Wednesday at home against the Rangers.
More News
-
Angels' Kyle Hendricks: Gives up one run in no-decision•
-
Angels' Kyle Hendricks: Takes no-decision against Houston•
-
Angels' Kyle Hendricks: Rolls through Yankees•
-
Angels' Kyle Hendricks: Earns win, quality start•
-
Angels' Kyle Hendricks: Gets back in win column•
-
Angels' Kyle Hendricks: Yields four runs in no-decision•