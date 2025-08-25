Angels' Kyle Hendricks: Saddled with ninth loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hendricks (6-9) took the loss Sunday against the Cubs, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out two.
The Angels right-hander conceded three or more free passes for the sixth time this season in his first ever appearance against his former club. Hendricks limited the Chicago lineup -- yielding two doubles and three singles -- but wound up being tagged with three or more runs for the third consecutive outing. The 35-year-old remains difficult to roster in fantasy thanks to a 5.04 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 87:37 K:BB over 130.1 total frames while giving up 21 homers. Hendricks is currently in line to make his next start at Houston next weekend.
