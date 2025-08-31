Hendricks didn't factor into the decision against the Astros on Saturday, allowing one run on seven hits while striking out two over six innings.

Hendricks gave up at least one hit in every inning except his last but managed to limit the damage by holding Houston to just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position, with the one hit coming on Jesus Sanchez's third-inning RBI infield single. The outing was a much-needed rebound for the veteran, who had surrendered 16 earned runs over 18.2 innings across his previous four starts entering Saturday. The right-hander will take his 4.89 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 89:37 K:BB into his next scheduled start against Kansas City, a potentially favorable streaming spot, with the Royals sitting near the bottom of the league in production against righties.