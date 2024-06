Guillorme is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Guillorme is on the bench for the third time in four games. Though Kyren Paris' recent demotion to the minors has opened up playing time at the keystone while Brandon Drury (hamstring) remains on the injured list, Guillorme looks like he'll remain in a utility role while Michael Stefanic serves as the top option at second base.