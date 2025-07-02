The Astros placed Guillorme on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right hamstring strain, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Guillorme has struggled since joining the big club in mid-June, going just 3-for-20 at the plate across 12 games. He'll now be forced to miss at least the next 10 days while his hamstring heals, and the Astros will bring up Zack Short to fill the open spot in Houston's infield unit.