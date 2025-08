Guillorme was released by the Astros on Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Guillorme signed a minor-league contract with Houston on July 30, his second minor-league deal with the team in 2025, but he will now become a free agent again. The 30-year-old posted a .247 average with two home runs, 23 RBI, 25 runs scored and three stolen bases over 215 at-bats in 62 games with Triple-A Sugar Land this year.