The Astros re-signed Guillorme to a minor-league contract Wednesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The veteran infielder elected free agency earlier in the week after being outrighted by Houston, but he's back in the organization on a new deal. After being called up by the Astros in mid-June, Guillorme went 3-for-20 in 12 games before going down with a hamstring injury a few weeks later.