Guillorme (hamstring) elected free agency Monday after the Astros activated him from the 10-day injured list and outrighted him off the 40-man roster.

Guillorme had been on the shelf since July 2 due to a right hamstring strain, but he's healthy again after completing a two-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land last week. The Astros didn't have a spot available for Guillorme on the 26-man active roster, and after he went unclaimed off waivers, he'll now have the ability to choose his next destination. Before getting hurt, the 30-year-old utility infielder had appeared in 12 games for Houston and went 3-for-20 with a walk and two runs.