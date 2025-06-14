Astros' Luis Guillorme: Headed to Houston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Astros are expected to select Guillorme's contract from Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
With Isaac Paredes (hamstring) and Jacob Melton (ankle) both going down with injuries over the past couple of days, the Astros will turn to Guillorme to provide some bench depth. The 30-year-old infielder hasn't been particularly impressive in the minors this season, slashing .245/.376/.310 with 21 RBI and 24 runs scored across 242 plate appearances.
