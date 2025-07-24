default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Guillorme (hamstring) went 0-for-3 with Triple-A Sugar Land on a rehab assignment Wednesday.

Guillorme has been sidelined with a hamstring strain since early July but will presumably be able to return in a few days. His role upon activation is unclear, however, as he managed only three hits across 20 at-bats prior to suffering the injury.

More News