Astros' Luis Guillorme: Begins rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guillorme (hamstring) went 0-for-3 with Triple-A Sugar Land on a rehab assignment Wednesday.
Guillorme has been sidelined with a hamstring strain since early July but will presumably be able to return in a few days. His role upon activation is unclear, however, as he managed only three hits across 20 at-bats prior to suffering the injury.
More News
-
Astros' Luis Guillorme: Placed on injured list•
-
Astros' Luis Guillorme: Officially brought up to Houston•
-
Astros' Luis Guillorme: Headed to Houston•
-
Astros' Luis Guillorme: Links up with Houston•
-
Diamondbacks' Luis Guillorme: Reports to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Luis Guillorme: Jettisoned from 40-man roster•