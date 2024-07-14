Share Video

Guillorme will start at third base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Though he's in the lineup for the Angels' final game before the All-Star break, Guillorme's brief run as a regular in the Anaheim lineup following Luis Rengifo's (wrist) placement on the injured list July 5 seems to have come to an end. Anthony Rendon -- who is resting Sunday -- came off the IL on Monday, and he had started in each of the last six games. Guillorme, meanwhile, started just twice during that six-game stretch.

