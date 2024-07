Guillorme was scratched from the Angels lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners due to back tightness, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Guillorme had been in line to make just his third start in the last seven games, but the back injury thwarted those plans. With Guillorme hitting the bench due to the back issue, Brandon Drury will shift over from the keystone to man third base in Guillorme's stead, while Keston Hiura enters the starting nine at second base.