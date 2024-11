The Angels designated Thaiss for assignment Thursday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Thaiss slashed .204/.323/.299 with 16 RBI across 186 plate appearances last year while serving as the primary backup to Logan O'Hoppe -- a role the newly signed Travis d'Arnaud is expected to fill. Thaiss may draw interest from other teams in need of depth at catcher, though no landing spot is likely to result in a starting job for the 29-year-old backstop.