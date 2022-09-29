Moniak (hand) was placed on the injured list Thursday, ending his season, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Moniak was hit in the hand by a pitch Wednesday against Oakland, and while his initial X-rays were negative, the Angels nonetheless decided he was best served heading to the injured list. It's unclear whether or not that implies that further tests found a fracture. The young outfielder missed most of the first two months of the season with a broken hand and later missed a month with a fractured finger. He hit just .170/.207/.302 in 37 games when healthy.