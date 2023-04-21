Sandoval (1-1) took the loss against the Yankees on Thursday, allowing five runs on four hits and six walks while striking out five batters over four innings.

Sandoval was in trouble from the get-go, allowing the first three batters he faced to reach base. The southpaw ended up being tagged for five runs in the first frame, and the damage was partly due to poor control, as he issued three walks. To Sandoval's credit, he was able to give the Angels three more innings and didn't allow any additional runs despite not having his best stuff, but the first-inning damage proved too much to overcome. Altogether, he issued six free passes, tying a career-high mark and matching the total he had given up in his first three starts combined. This was also Sandoval's first outing this season allowing more than one earned run. As a result, his ERA jumped from 1.23 to 3.38.