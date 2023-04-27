Sandoval (2-1) earned the win over Oakland on Wednesday, pitching seven innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out five batters.

Sandoval allowed a run in each of the first, third and fifth frames, but the Angels' offense exploded for nine runs while he was in the contest to take most of the stress off him. The southpaw struck out a modest five batters but racked up an impressive 18 swings-and-misses while refusing to issue any walks. Sandoval's outing was a nice bounce-back from his previous start, when he gave up a season-worst five runs over four frames against the Yankees.