Sandoval gave up three runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out three over five-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Friday.

Given the traffic on the bases, this could have been a far worse start at Coors Field for Sandoval. It's the second time in his last three outings that he's given up at least 10 hits, but leadoff home run he allowed to Jurickson Profar in the first inning was just the sixth long ball Sandoval's surrendered this year. He continues to effectively limit damage with a 4.16 ERA despite a 1.47 WHIP and 57:30 K:BB over 75.2 innings through 14 starts. The southpaw is projected for a home start versus the White Sox next week.