Sandoval will start the second game of Thursday's doubleheader at Detroit, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Sandoval had been scheduled to pitch Wednesday, but the game was postponed due to inclement weather around Comerica Park. Shohei Ohtani is being moved up to pitch the opener of Thursday's twin bill and then Sandoval will handle the nightcap.
