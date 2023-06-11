Sandoval (3-6) took the loss Saturday versus the Mariners, surrendering five runs on 10 hits while striking out eight and walking none over five innings.

This was the third time in 12 starts that he hasn't walked a batter, and the eight strikeouts were a season high, but that's where the good news ends. He's given up 11 runs over his last 8.1 innings, and while struggling in Houston isn't too surprising, Sandoval's work against the Mariners wasn't great. The southpaw now has a 4.52 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 48:25 K:BB through 63.2 innings this season. He's lined up for a favorable road start in Kansas City next week.