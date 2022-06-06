Sandoval allowed two runs on four hits and four walks over 4.2 innings in Sunday's loss to the Phillies. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Sandoval escaped two separate bases-loaded threats through four scoreless frames but his luck finally ran out in the fifth. He coughed up a pair of runs before leaving the game during that inning. His four walks tied a season high and he now owns a 46:24 K:BB alongside a 2.81 ERA through nine starts. Sandoval is lined up to face the Mets at home next week.