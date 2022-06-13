Sandoval (3-2) took the loss during Sunday's 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Mets, allowing two runs on eight hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in six innings.

Sandoval put a season-high 10 runners on Sunday but was able to strand a majority of them, though it wasn't enough as Los Angeles only put up one run of support. The eight strikeouts are one off the 25-year-old's season high as Sandoval recorded an impressive 20 swinging strikes on 87 pitches. Despite a recent rough patch, Sandoval still owns a 2.83 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with 54 strikeouts in 54 innings across 10 starts. He lines up to face Seattle next weekend.