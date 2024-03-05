Detmers pitched 1.2 innings in a Cactus League start against San Diego on Friday, allowing two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out two batters.

Spring training is generally a time to shake off rust, so Detmers' struggles shouldn't be read into too deeply. Still, it wasn't a promising performance from a hurler who is trying to bounce back from a disappointing 2023 campaign. Detmers' 9.3 percent walk rate last season was in the 35th percentile leaguewide, and improving upon that number could be key in allowing him to reach the potential the Angels assessed when selecting him 10th overall in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft. His next opportunity to pitch this spring will likely come Wednesday.