Angels' Reid Detmers: Keeps dealing Tuesday

Detmers (3-5) allowed three hits and struck out three without walking a batter over seven shutout innings to earn the win over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Detmers has been dominant so far in June, allowing just one run on six hits over 20 innings across his three starts this month. He has an 18:2 K:BB in that span as well, though his three strikeouts Tuesday matched his season low. The southpaw is now at a career-best 3.68 ERA with a 1.00 WHIP and 100:24 K:BB through 88 innings over 15 starts. Detmers is projected to make his next start on the road versus the Athletics, who are responsible for his worst start of the year, an eight-run shelling over 5.2 innings in Anaheim on May 19.