Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Angels' Reid Detmers: Keeps dealing Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Detmers (3-5) allowed three hits and struck out three without walking a batter over seven shutout innings to earn the win over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Detmers has been dominant so far in June, allowing just one run on six hits over 20 innings across his three starts this month. He has an 18:2 K:BB in that span as well, though his three strikeouts Tuesday matched his season low. The southpaw is now at a career-best 3.68 ERA with a 1.00 WHIP and 100:24 K:BB through 88 innings over 15 starts. Detmers is projected to make his next start on the road versus the Athletics, who are responsible for his worst start of the year, an eight-run shelling over 5.2 innings in Anaheim on May 19.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!