Detmers will make $2.625 million in 2026 after losing his arbitration hearing with the Angels on Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Detmers had filed for $2.925 million, but he will receive the lower of the two figures after finishing the 2025 campaign with a 3.96 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 63.2 innings. The 26-year-old southpaw worked exclusively out of the bullpen last year, but manager Kurt Suzuki confirmed Tuesday that Detmers will begin 2026 in the Angels' rotation regardless of how he performs during spring training.