Detmers (1-5) earned the win Thursday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against the Cubs. He struck out eight.

Detmers finally earned his first win of the campaign after several mediocre outings. This was the southpaw's first time not allowing multiple runs in a start this season. The 23-year-old is tentatively slated to face the Rangers on the road in his next appearance.