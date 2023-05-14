Detmers did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over five innings against the Guardians. He struck out three.

Detmers seemed primed to pick up his first win of 2023, exiting the game with a 3-2 lead that reached 6-2 by the bottom of the eighth. However, a six-run offensive barrage by the Guardians quickly ruined any hopes of a Detmers win, as Cleveland took a two-run advantage and held the Angels off the board in the top of the ninth. Detmers fell victim to a Guardians team that strikes out the second-fewest times per game, fanning just three batters after recording at least six punchouts in five of his first six starts. Though the 23-year-old has found success in the strikeout column, he has yet to find ways to keep runners from scoring with a 4.89 ERA through 35.0 innings. Detmers is slated to toe the rubber again next Friday against the Twins, who strike out the third-most in MLB.