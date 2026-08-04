Angels' Ryan Johnson: Back in majors

The Angels recalled Johnson from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The 23-year-old was optioned to the minors Friday but will quickly rejoin the Halos to fill out the roster after Monday's trade deadline. Johnson was in the starting rotation prior to his demotion and surrendered 13 runs in his past two starts. The Angels have an available rotation spot with Jose Soriano being traded to the Blue Jays, though it remains to be seen if Johnson fills that opening or if he works out of the bullpen.