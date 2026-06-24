Angels' Ryan Johnson: Dominant for first win

Johnson (1-2) allowed one hit and one walk while striking out eight over six scoreless innings to earn the win over the Orioles on Tuesday.

Johnson had struggled in most of his other appearances this season, allowing three or more runs in four of his first five outings. He found something against the Orioles, throwing 63 of 90 pitches for strikes Tuesday. Over 19.1 innings across six games (three starts), Johnson still has an 8.84 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 15:9 K:BB. He appears set to do some learning on the job while filling in for Grayson Rodriguez (back) in the Angels' rotation. Johnson is tentatively projected to make his next appearance on the road versus the Mariners.