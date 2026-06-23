Angels' Ryan Johnson: Drawing another start

Johnson is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Orioles at Angel Stadium.

The young right-hander will be making his second turn through the rotation as a replacement for Grayson Rodriguez (back), who was placed the injured list June 15. Though he delivered a stellar 2.65 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 21:1 K:BB in 17 innings over his three starts with Double-A Rocket City prior to his call-up, Johnson has yet to find success in his limited time in the big leagues over the last two seasons. Across 28 career innings in the majors spanning 19 appearances (two starts), Johnson owns a 9.96 ERA, 2.14 WHIP and 9.0 percent walk rate.