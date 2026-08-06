Angels' Ryan Johnson: Drawing start Thursday

Johnson will start Thursday's game against the Orioles at Camden Yards, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The Angels optioned Johnson to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, but they were able to recall him just three days later after the team had multiple openings on the roster in the wake of the trade deadline. Johnson will end up settling back into the rotation, taking the spot that belonged to Jose Soriano before he was dealt to the Blue Jays on Monday. Johnson turned in a 2.52 ERA and 0.96 WHIP over a stretch of five starts from June 23 through July 19, but he was roughed up in his final two outings prior to his demotion, giving up a combined 13 earned runs on 14 hits and four walks across 7.2 innings in losses to the Giants and Brewers.