Angels' Ryan Johnson: Earns second win

Johnson (2-4) allowed one run on two hits and three walks while striking out five over five innings to earn the win over the Tigers on Sunday.

Johnson was able to limit the damage to a Kevin McGonigle solo home run, which led off the first inning. Prior to Sunday, Johnson had allowed 11 runs (six earned) over his previous 14 innings. He's struggled early in his career and has a 6.10 ERA with a 1.43 WHIP and 30:16 K:BB through 38.1 innings over 10 games (seven starts) this season. Johnson is projected to make his next start at San Francisco.